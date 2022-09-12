Officials blind to what’s happening in our country
Do you think President Biden knows that 90% of the Fentanyl drugs entering the USA come across his open southern border? It’s killing 150 Americans a day. Do the math. It is killing 45,000 Americans a year.
Now the drug cartels are producing rainbow Fentanyl to look like candy to target our kids. President Biden is spending $500,000 of taxpayer money for a special security fence around his Delaware beachfront home. He is spending taxpayer money to hire 87,000 IRS agents, but not one dime for more border guards and a border wall?
They just passed the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which many say will cause more inflation, as if we need it. Inflation, crime and the open border are what are on the mind of the average American. Why is it that the President and his team can’t seem to see the American people are hurting?
So, what are they drinking and smoking in Washington that blinds them to what is going on in our country? They need to get their you know what kicked out in the November election.
Columnist’s view not founded in medical science
In regards to an article from Ms. Rowe, using terms like “killing babies” is a derogatory term that allows her to hide behind the dogma of her interpretation of faith.
Her view of truth is not founded in medical science and renders a most personal decision similar to burning witches and scarlet letters.
