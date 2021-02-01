Proposed bills on tobacco products not the best approach
In the Jan. 7 edition of the Messenger-Inquirer, James Mayse wrote about two bills filed in the state House of Representatives and Senate that would give local governments the authority to regulate tobacco sales and the advertising distribution of tobacco products. The sponsors, Sen. Julie Raque Adams, a Louisville Republican, and Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, a Taylor Mill Republican, said they wanted to return tobacco regulation to city and county governments.
This type of patchwork legislation doesn’t work. When each city has different ordinances, some stricter than others, it does more harm than good, especially to small business owners like me.
When lawmakers remove legal products from their stores’ shelves, customers who enjoy their tobacco products don’t stop buying the items, they just move their business to the county or city next door or even online. Not only do business owners lose the sale, but they also lose the sales of other items on that customer’s list like fuel and food — and the state loses the tax dollars those purchases generate. The pandemic upturned the economy, so why hurt businesses already taking it on the chin?
This is paternalistic governmental overreach shielded by a community health improvement measure’s guise. Lawmakers need to focus on real changes that will lead to healthier living. Stop punishing hard-working small-business owners and their employees with needless legislation. Legislation in one city and not in others makes no sense, and it’s unfair.
Vikas Mehla
Owensboro
MyPillow guy is being treated unfairly
Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, is a true American success story. After many years of alcohol and drug abuse, Mike became a Christian and his life was transformed. Eventually, he went on to create a wildly successful business in his home state of Minnesota.
Lindell is also a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. He appeared with Trump in rallies and used his Twitter account to express his opinions. For this unforgivable indiscretion, and for exercising his right of free speech, Big Tech and Corporate America have decided to punish and silence Lindell.
Twitter has banned his account, and his MyPillow products are being pulled from some store shelves. These stores include Kroger, Kohl’s and Bed, Bath and Beyond. If you value life and liberty, as I do, and you are concerned about the quashing of free speech in America, I urge you to contact the corporate offices of these stores and make your opinions known.
Alice Tooley
Owensboro
Rowe has a right to express what she believes
Have we reached the point in this country where there is free speech as long as the speech agrees with liberal ideology?
It seems some feel Theresa Rowe is not entitled to an opinion. She has a right to express what she believes, just as her detractors do.
My response to her is to paraphrase one of the beatitudes. “Blessed are you when they hate you and malign you in my name. Rejoice and be glad for your reward is great in heaven.”
Larry Wahnsiedler
Owensboro
