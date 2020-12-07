New animal clinic will be welcome addition
What wonderful news was on the front page of our newspaper on Nov. 19 concerning the county and establishing an animal clinic at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. This will help make our county and the animal shelter examples of what needs to be done to help animals and the animal population.
The shelter has done a wonderful job of lessening the rate of euthanasias at their facility. The staff and volunteers work tirelessly to be in touch with rescues throughout the nation to help take some of our animals that cannot be adopted here and that saves lives.
The final and best solution though comes from low-cost spaying and neutering, because there are not enough homes for all of the animals that are born. Therefore, many end up at shelters who eventually have to euthanize even if they don’t want to.
Thank you to Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and the county commissioners for seeing this need and taking action in making it a reality.
Carol Alvey
Owensboro
State leaders complain about Beshear to distract from their inaction
I say to state officials Robert Stivers, David Osborne, Ryan Quarles and Damon Thayer: Hello! Houston, we’ve got a problem; Kentucky is on fire with COVID-19! So stop bashing Gov. Andy Beshear for not asking your permission to act against the spread of COVID-19. Why would he?
You questioned the virus’ existence in the beginning. You kept the legislative session open, exposing legislators to possible infection. Beshear asked you to addressed COVID-19 issues during that legislative session, but instead, you used the session time to pass a suppressive voter ID bill. You supported and filed lawsuits to stop quarantine and mask mandates, the very things CDC says will prevent the spread of the virus. You refuse to accept the scientific fact that the economy will not improve until the virus is under control.
So what are you doing? Have you a plan? Have you petitioned Mitch McConnell to give funds to states slammed with COVID-19 costs? Have you asked McConnell for food assistance, another round of unemployment support or small business loans? No? Well, then get out of the way. Kentucky has a fire to put out and an economy to jump start and no time for partisan whining and obstruction.
Margaret Groves
Frankfort
Beshear learning what goes around comes around
Just wondering how Gov. Andy Beshear is enjoying having an attorney general who takes him to court on everything he wants to do. What comes around goes around.
Charlie Payne
Livermore
