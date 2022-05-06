Chris Castlen’s experience in Marine Reserve, law enforcement will benefit county
I am writing a letter in support of Chris Castlen, candidate for West County commissioner. I have known Chris for well over 25 years. I met Chris while he was assigned to my Marine Corps Reserve unit in Evansville.
Chris displayed a strong work ethic and a desire to excel on both a personal and professional level. While serving his country he also attended Western Kentucky University with an ambition to get into a law enforcement career.
Chris was hired in 1996 by the Owensboro Police Department and has been serving his community since. Aside from working within Daviess County, Chris and I both served on the Kentucky Tactical Officer’s Association board as a director, representing Western Kentucky law enforcement. His willingness to help develop the law enforcement profession has been displayed throughout his career.
With Chris’s understanding of community needs, safety and diverse law enforcement relationships, he would be well suited to help enable managed growth in Daviess County and supportive of county services for the betterment of their citizens.
Brett Hightower
Warren County
You must be pro-life to be a Christian
You don’t have to be a Christian to be pro-life, but you do have to be pro-life to be a Christian. The slaughter of helpless, innocent, unborn babies is not a Christian behavior.
Kentucky Right Life Political Action Committee (KRL-PAC) exists solely to save the lives of helpless, innocent, unborn babies. It sends questionnaires to candidates and carefully evaluates their responses and the incumbents’ voting records on abortion-related issues. Sometimes they also interview candidates.
KRL-PAC has announced that it has endorsed Dr. Rand Paul for another term as a United States senator; Brett Guthrie for Second District representative, and David Johnston for judge-executive for Ohio County.
Please vote pro-life. Please help save the lives of unborn babies by voting in the primary election on May 17 for Paul, Guthrie and Johnston.
Terry H. Miller
Hartford
No evidence that God will judge one’s voting record
In a recent letter (M-I, April 28, 2022), Mark A. Potts gave no evidence for his assertion that people who vote for Democrats will receive a cool reception by God on Judgment Day. At issue: the Democratic Party’s alleged stand on abortion.
My reading of God’s stand on abortion in the Holy Bible is that he never publicly stated a position on the subject. His actions, however, in numerous instances indicate he had no regard for lives developing in the human womb. The Great Flood is a prime example. The multitudes, denied passage on Noah’s Ark, were left to drown. Obviously, these included large numbers of pregnant women carrying in their wombs what Potts refers to as “the most vulnerable among us.”
Mr. Potts may have good reasons for opposing abortion and abstaining from voting for Democrats, but having to stand in God’s judgment at death is not among them.
Paul Morsey
Owensboro
