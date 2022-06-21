Use your intelligence and become an informed voter
The accusations are familiar, and they are aplenty — sexual abuse, lying, allegiances, corruption, conspiracy theorem, ignorance, ridicule, election integrity, etc. A reference to tactics used by “rival” political parties? Not anymore. Welcome to the 2022 G.O.P. primaries.
Throughout the country, we’re witnessing two things. 1. The attempted resuscitation of once valued conservative ideals and principles that have been on life-support since the 2015 GOP debates. 2. The attempted grassroots autocratic subversion of “democracy” through our nation’s state houses.
Why is this happening? Over the last seven years, many have been convinced that “freedom” and “democracy” are no longer compatible because the latter will lead to “communism.” We saw it through the eyes of a previous administration. And we’re seeing it clearly via Sean Hannity’s and Tucker Carlson’s ongoing and thinly-veiled ideological feud. Both pundits have been firing not-so-subtle shots across each other’s bow as well as at each other’s guests recently.
How serious is this? New Mexico’s Supreme Court recently had to intervene and order its state’s GOP commission to certify the party’s primary voting results amid unfounded voter-fraud claims.
Will this trend continue? Absolutely. No voting citizen, state or local, is immune to this minority-held belief that autocracy is the only way to “save the country.”
Most of us haven’t allowed ourselves to be manipulated to the point of confidence that we’re acting of our own free will. Our intelligence is our best defense against ideological predators. The term “informed voter” may never mean more than it does now.
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
How can a judge removed from the bench run for the position again?
In reference to the article ”Gordon Files for Family Court Seat” in the June 8 Messenger-Inquirer, I can’t figure out how you can just reapply after being removed.
But I do want to say thank you to Megan Jackson. It’s not a witch hunt if there was enough evidence to remove Gordon. Thank goodness someone cares enough about our judicial system to let us know who is abusing their power.
Tammy Mattingly
Maceo
