All other issues are insignificant compared to abortion
Catholics cannot vote for a pro-abortion candidate, period. Trust your gut on this. Abortion is murder and all other issues are minuscule in comparison. All other issues are academic in debate. There can be degrees of difference when discussing all other issues. Abortion is life or death. Abortion wipes out a life that will change the world around his or her family. That baby may bring the most joy to a family, whether the mother keeps her child or gives it up for adoption.
The Catholic bishops call it the preeminent issue of all issues. Then vote that way. If life in the womb is not safe, what makes you think it will be considered valuable or protected outside the womb? There is a priority when it comes to issues. We must get this right. Honor God the Father and protect all babies and love the mothers. Don’t be complicit in abortion by voting for a pro-abortion candidate. You will be held accountable.
Love the mother and encourage her to love her baby. Support groups like Care Net Owensboro, which supports pregnant mothers, or help her to make a loving decision to give her baby to adoptive parents. May God Bless the U.S.A. and have mercy on us!
Mike Edge
Owensboro
Miller’s dedication sets her apart as District Court judge
I have known Misty Miller for many years, both personally and professionally. Misty has the attributes that make her well-suited to her current post as District Court judge. Misty is hard-working, fair and caring; she exudes professionalism while being kind and approachable.
Misty goes the extra mile by presiding over Juvenile Drug Court. She does this voluntarily. It’s not a requirement of her position. I feel this extra effort shows Misty’s dedication and commitment to service.
Misty is a great District Court judge, and that is why I feel she should continue to serve in this important post.
Janie Marksberry
Philpot
We need Moss’ experience on city commission
I have known Bill Moss for over 40 years, and he has all of the qualities needed to be a great city commissioner.
From his banking and business background, he will guard against wasteful spending and increased taxes. He will promote development in the West and South sides of Owensboro. He will engage our youth to find activities and opportunities for them. He will support our veterans and honor them for their sacrifice. He will develop a plan for addressing the drug problem and homeless population in our town.
Bill Moss is one of the most kind and caring individuals I have ever met, and I am voting for him for city commissioner. I ask you to join me and do the same. Vote for Bill Moss, No. 14, for city commissioner.
Mark Carlisle
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.