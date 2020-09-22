McConnell is exactly why people have lost trust in government
In March 2016, Sen. Mitch McConnell said, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of the Supreme Court Justices. Therefore, any appointment made by a sitting President in an election year would be null and void.”
This was in reference to President Obama naming Merrick Garland as a replacement for the deceased Justice Antonin Scalia. Even knowing that there weren’t enough votes in the Senate to confirm the nominee, it never came up for a vote and the matter died.
Fast forward to today, September 2020. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, and within a matter of hours, Mitch McConnell issues a statement that he will vote to confirm President Trump’s nominee.
McConnell just conveniently forgot what he said just a few short years ago. And that this is an election year, even though he is running ads in this state to keep his job.
And it doesn’t look like McConnell has much faith in Trump winning his election bid, or he’d wait until after the election to confirm. And I thought McConnell believed everything Trump says. He acts like it.
Probably the biggest outcome of this will be that the American people will have even more reason to distrust their elected officials, and it will be another crack in one of our most established bedrock democratic organizations, the U.S. Senate.
And if any Senator that was in power in 2016, who agreed with McConnell on this, votes to confirm before the election, they uphold as big of a double standard as McConnell does.
David Fleischmann
Owensboro
Here’s what a socialist Democrat’s wish list looks like
Following my last Readers Write, I was accused of oversimplifying the difference between the Republicans and Democrats. I was provided a socialist Democrat’s wish list, which looks like wishful thinking:
1) Killing the unborn by abortion
2) Raising taxes
3) Eliminating coal and oil fracking
4) Socialism — free everything except your freedom
5) Open borders
6) Defunding the police
7) Cutting military spending
I attended a two-room Catholic school, so I didn’t learn the use of the term “man-splaining,” but what I did learn in school was to kneel to pray and stand for the National Anthem. I was taught to respect others and their properties.
Democrats believe you should kneel for the National Anthem, remove “under God” from the Pledge and burn others’ properties. It appears they have not much time to pray because their time is spent yelling and intimidating their fellow human beings, including our Sen. Rand Paul and his wife.
Nancy Pelosi has been unmasked for the hypocrite she is. Nancy’s bad hair day is trumped by the hair loss of small business owners trying to keep themselves and their employees from going bald during the pandemic. When the smoke clears from burnt buildings, the Democrats will be able to see the blood in the streets from killings, beatings and the boarded-up buildings due to rioting and looting in these democratic run cities. Maybe then they will realize why they lost the election to Trump. They can always blame the Russians again for their loss.
Larry O’Bryan
Philpot
McConnell has failed Kentuckians
A recent campaign ad touts Mitch McConnell as the only one of four Congressional leaders being “common sense middle of the country.” The other three being from California and New York. Also in this ad, McConnell himself bragged about him being the “common sense middle of the country” guy.
U.S. News and World Report did an intensive review of all states in several categories.
Kentucky ranked the 40th worst state in which to live — 44th in health care, 48th in health care quality, 38th in education, 43rd in higher education, 39th in economy, 44th in employment, 44th in economic opportunity and 45th in fiscal stability.
Remember, these rankings are the worst. By the way, California is ranked #19 and New York #25.
To be fair, there are some categories where Kentucky fared better, but these are highlighted because the campaign ad praised Sen. McConnell as doing a good job for Kentuckians. But in these important areas, McConnell has failed miserably.
After 35 years in Congress, “commons sense” McConnell has his state rated at 40th worst of 50 states. So that’s how the senator took care of Kentucky and Kentuckians.
Now let’s see how Mitch took care of Mitch during his 35 years in Congress, many as a leader. Moscow Mitch began his Congressional career with almost $0 wealth. 35 years later, according to reports, he is worth $35 million.
Amazing how $35 million and the best low-cost Senate health care plan can influence a change of mind about benefits for the folks he represents.
Wayne Herbst
Philpot
McConnell once again shows he’s an unethical hypocrite
Mitch McConnell is nothing but a power hungry hypocrite. When Justice Scalia died in February 2016, almost nine months before the presidential election, McConnell said, and I quote, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
President Obama had every right to fill this Supreme Court vacancy, but Mitch, the obstructionist, wouldn’t even allow a hearing for Merrick Garland. Two hours after it was announced that Justice Ginsburg had passed and 46 days before the election he says, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
So it’s we can do it when there’s a Republican president, but you can’t when a Democrat is president. That’s just more of McConnell’s unethical behavior on display, but I would expect nothing less from a man who has supported and enabled the worst and most corrupt president in modern history.
Mike Peacock
Owensboro
