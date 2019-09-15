Banning gun show would send the wrong message
Local attorney Clay Wilkey has approached the Owensboro City Commission because he is concerned about "the optics" of allowing the gun show to take place. One should be more worried about what would happen if it wasn't allowed to take place.
Kentucky has a long history of supporting "gun rights" along with the gun owner. It's why, in 1991, I decided to make Kentucky home, as opposed to going back to California. There are far more lawful citizens in the area than those that disobey the law.
When any government starts down the path of restricting what lawful citizens are able to do it makes it easier to restrict other freedoms. Criminals by nature do not follow the law. If they did, they wouldn't be criminals. Laws, ordinances and restrictions do nothing to stop the criminal.
Thomas Jefferson said it best, "Laws that forbid the carrying of arms ... disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes. Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed one." That quote can also be applied to any restrictions to the sale or transportation of arms. It would send the wrong message to criminals if Owensboro was to deny citizens the right to lawfully assemble and participate in the manner they choose.
I will be showing my support; I encourage those so inclined to show their support also.
Bruce Pierce
Owensboro
Time to put a stop to age discrimination
Anyone who thinks age discrimination does not exist in Owensboro is lying to themselves. It is alive and well. I have been unemployed for well over a year, filled out more applications than I care to think about, and had a few interviews. But here I sit, still unemployed.
Most interviews go well, but when one is waiting their turn in a room with much younger interviewees, it is almost a given who won't get the job. Later, I will go into that same store only to find out that a younger person is now gainfully employed. There has only been one interview where I was looked at as a person and not my age. Thanks, Messenger-Inquirer. They looked at me for what I could bring to the job.
Do employers not understand we older people just want to be productive members of the community? Employers make special concessions for the disabled and veterans. Why not older people? Most of us can barely afford to live and will never be able to fully retire.
Just because someone is younger does not mean they are the best for the job. Age discrimination has to stop, not just in Owensboro, but everywhere. Employers may say they do not discriminate, but they do. We older people may not move as fast as your younger employees, but we will get the job done. Plus, you won't find us hiding in a corner or sneaking off to the bathroom every 15 minutes to check our phones.
Pam Miller
Owensboro
One can support Second Amendment and sensible gun policies
Thank you, attorney Clay Wilkins, for speaking the truth, in the front-page article on Sept. 7 concerning the upcoming gun show at the Owensboro Sportscenter, and for making us aware that, in Kentucky, unlicensed sellers are not required to conduct background checks on gun sales, leaving open a loophole at these types of events.
Yes, I support the Second Amendment, but we need bipartisan, common-sense gun laws. We could save lives if we would work on closing these loopholes to keep guns out of the hands of those who are dangerous to themselves or others. The majority of gun owners support background checks for all gun sales.
Let's work together. We should all stand together for the safety of our children and demand sensible gun policies.
Laura Paxton
Central City
