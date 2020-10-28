Put Confederate statue in a museum, preferably OMFA
The Confederate Monument could have a teaching career in its future. That’s why it belongs in a museum, preferably the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art. From an artistic perspective, designed by nationally renowned sculptor George Julian Zolnay, the monument remains one of the finest pieces of public art in Daviess County. More importantly, it offers an essential lesson in race relations for area youth.
Schools regularly take students to museums. At OMFA, the monument provides the opportunity for a special history lesson. For example, why was the monument placed in Owensboro in 1900? Why was it removed from the courthouse lawn 120 years later? On a personal level, Zolnay, a New York City resident, married a prominent Owensboro woman. Locally, he employed a male model for the Confederate soldier sculpture.
In addition, the monument provides a lesson in art history. Sculptor Zolnay’s works continue to sell on the secondary art market. The monument cost $110,000 in today’s money. The soldier sculpture was cast in bronze by Jno. Williams Inc., which did castings for the U.S. Capitol. Many cities got cheap mass-produced zinc sculptures. They settled for limestone bases that deteriorated as Owensboro secured a granite base that remains pristine.
In short, as an outstanding work of art, the monument must be preserved among other fine works of art where it can be enjoyed for generations to come. And it should be located in a place where it continues to teach a lesson in race relations that must not be forgotten.
Paul Morsey
Owensboro
If you don’t wear a mask, you aren’t pro-life
To ridicule or scorn one of the easiest and most basic practices to protect the health of your neighbors and colleagues — mask-wearing — is not pro-life.
To make it an issue to the point where it is literally politically incorrect in some circles to wear that mask is not pro-life.
To downplay the disease that is the reason for the masks is not pro-life.
To judge others for following the guidelines set by health care professionals and the president’s own task force is not pro-life.
None of these things are pro-life. Not one. Not at all.
Carey Ann Atherton
Owensboro
Support Miller to continue her role as District Court judge
District Court judges are among our most vital of public servants; a district judge must be fair, as well as compassionate. An effective judge must also be innovative in the challenging times we now are experiencing. I support Misty Miller to continue her role as District Court judge.
With the onset of the pandemic, Misty pivoted and implemented virtual court appearances to keep the court running. Misty has also responded to the societal challenges by expanding the use of mental health court services.
I have known Misty for many years, and she continues to impress with her dedication and willingness to be flexible and innovative. This is why I’m voting to keep Misty Miller has our District Court judge.
Carl Ringwall
Philpot
