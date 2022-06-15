Inflation affecting everyone’s bottom line
Democrats and President Biden are saying they will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. The government can raise your tax rate like Daviess County and the City of Owensboro did in recent years to pay for their own retirements and to fund the downtown development, or their policies can cause runaway inflation, which causes you to pay more income tax, property tax, sales and usage tax, insurance premium tax, etc.
For you Democrats that elected out of basic math and economic courses for sex education and sexual identity courses, I thought I would outline how a person working 40 hours a week making $20 an hour is affected by Biden’s policies after a 4.5% wage increase.
Before raise to after wage increase:
Gross wages — weekly $800 — $836
Less: Social Security Medicare tax — $61.20 — $63.95
Less: Federal income tax — $96 — $100.32
Less: State income tax — $40 — $41.80
Less: Local tax — $14.24 — $14.88
Amount left after taxes — $588.56 — $615.05
Less: Inflation rate 1960-2021, 3.8%: $30.40
Less: Current Biden inflation rate, 8.5%: $71.06
Buying power after inflation and taxes: $558.16 — $543.99
After an average wage increase of 4.5% and with inflation at 8.5%, you are losing $14.17 per week and your taxes increased by $9.51. Even liberal Bill Maher said the Democrats have lost their common sense. I contend they never had it to lose.
You should have used your common sense when you voted in the last national election. You get another chance this November if you can afford the gas to get to the polls.
Larry O’Bryan
Philpot
Thankful for the care provided by Hermitage Nursing Home
There are many wonderful people in Owensboro and Daviess County, many of whom are at the Hermitage Nursing and Rehab on Parrish Avenue.
We recently had a dear, dear sister die. This very sad experience was made much easier seeing the great attention she received in the nearly one month she was at Hermitage Nursing Home.
The nurses and everyone seemed to be exactly in their right position and profession, exhibiting the kind of loving care they would give their own mothers.
The attention showed such professionalism, yet down-to-Earth comforting, sweet care. They never seemed to let up on helping her improve.
I would hear, as I volunteered for the seven-county nursing home area, that the rehabilitative care at Hermitage was outstanding and I certainly found this to be true.
I give them all a big hug and a bigger, “Thank You.”
Ova Hookey
Owensboro
Community needs a nondiscrimination ordinance
Happy LGBTQ+ Pride Month! I say this because this month is the time of year when citizens across the world celebrate accepting people for who they are.
In Owensboro, this should be a month of celebrating but, sadly, it’s not. There’s a group calling themselves “Citizens for a Decent Daviess County” whose main goal is to ostracize the LGBTQ+ community from existing here.
The city and county leaders in the past have claimed “there is not any discrimination in Daviess county,” but this group proves the exact opposite is the truth.
As an LGBTQ individual, I call on Mayor Tom Watson and the Owensboro City Commission and Al Mattingly and the Davies Fiscal Court to pass an LGBTQ non-discrimination ordinance that would protect all citizens from discrimination in Owensboro/Daviess County.
Emma Latta
Owensboro
