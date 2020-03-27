There is no problem with discrimination here
The fairness ordinance is a feel-good ordinance that does little good and much harm to the overall freedoms of speech and religion. No discernible discrimination problem of homosexuals exists here. The problems of the homosexual community will not be solved by ordinances.
Recently, County Attorney Claude Porter attempted to illustrate the “fairness ordinance.” His example was of a Christian baker addressing homosexuals wanting a wedding cake. He said that the baker should say “no” or “I’m unable to do that.” If he refuses because they are gay, “He is in trouble.”
This illustrates the basic fault in the law. The baker doesn’t believe in gay marriage, but Mr. Porter, or an unelected board of “speech police,” would dictate his speech and beliefs. This slippery slope would change with future attorneys and fairness boards. This could encourage homosexuals to lie against uncompromising businessmen and challenge churches.
The First Amendment states that Congress can’t prohibit the free exercise of religion or abridge the freedom of speech. If Congress can’t do this, how can the Fiscal Court? Homosexuals have the same rights as heterosexuals according to the 14th Amendment. All U.S. citizens have due process and equal protection under the law.
Fairness is a man-made concept that constantly changes. Liberty is God-given and never changes. Our liberties include speech and religion. I will not put my First Amendment liberties in the hands of the judge-executive, the county attorney or the “speech police.” Liberty is superior to “fairness.”
Mike Reeves, Owensboro
We must expect more from industries who receive bailouts
As part of our response to the coronavirus, I agree that we have to help individuals, workers, small companies and large companies like the airlines. However, if we help the big airline companies we should loan them money like we did in 2008 and we should NOT give them “grants” that they don’t have to pay back.
The other condition of helping the airlines should be that they agree to stop gouging the public. The airlines have made a killing (billions of dollars) on charging the public exorbitant fees for all baggage (including carry-on), reducing the space for seating to the point that customers can’t recline their seats in order to “squeeze” in more seats, charging exorbitant fees for changing reservations, and other ways to gouge their customers — us, the public.
If the tax payers loan them money to get back on their feet, they have to agree to treat us right — or else don’t loan them money.
I also feel that the cruise ship industry should change the way they register their cruise ships. They all register their ships in foreign countries and therefore do not pay taxes to the United States. If we bail them out with loans, it should be under the condition that they register their ships in the United States and pay taxes to the United States. If the cruise lines do not agree to this, then we should not bail them out — let them go to the governments where they registered their ships.
Stanley Bittman
Owensboro
Virus has exposed divide between ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’
This coronavirus has laid bare the disparities and problems with our economy and our healthcare system. It has shown the deep divides between the haves and have nots. Before this virus came to our shores, nearly 700 people died every day because of poverty and low wealth. Those numbers never appeared on a screen to be acknowledged and counted in a public way. It lays bare the basic understanding of our democracy, that some lives count and are important and other lives do not.
Other viruses are hiding in plain sight — low wages, poor housing, mass incarceration, detention for those seeking asylum, work requirements for SNAP and other social safety net programs, no universal healthcare. The list could go on and on.
Now is the time to make significant changes to our policies that simply provide socialism for the rich and devastation for the poor and middle class. Certainly, we must make significant changes for the short term, but we also must look for long term policy changes, which would benefit the 98%.
Dr. William Barber and the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, has listed commonsense demands to help the poor and low wealth. Lifting and bettering the lives of those on the bottom improves the lives of all Americans.
Chief Seattle spoke eloquently about all life being connected in a web of life. What affects one part affects all parts. We humans and all of creation are interconnected. Justice and compassion demand that we care for each other.
Mary Danhauer
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.