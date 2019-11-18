Those who support fairness ordinance stand with Jesus
Owensboro needs a fairness ordinance. Kentucky needs a fairness ordinance. Until we, as citizens of a nation that sees itself as "the city on the hill," the grand leader of the world, recognize who our neighbor is, we will need a law to help us.
Jesus answered the question, "Who is my neighbor?" with the story of the Good Samaritan. My neighbor is the one who doesn't look like me, dress like me, worship like me, love like me. Jesus notes the neighbor is the one who normally is not in my circle of associates. Jesus challenges me to see the connectedness of all of creation.
The same blood flows through all humans, and all living things breathe the same air. When violence is done to another, it affects me. When I do something positive for another, it adds positive energy to the universe. I am being called to stand with those who are being pushed to the edges of society, all in the name of Jesus. If I call myself a Christian, then I must follow the life and example of Jesus.
The fairness ordinance serves to protect those who some see as "other" and not worthy of the protections that I might enjoy. Citizens of Owensboro and Daviess County must take this moment to listen to the Jesus they say they follow and stand with and for those being discriminated against. I for one, support the fairness ordinance and urge all Christians to support it also.
Mary Danhauer
Owensboro
Catholic teaching is clear on climate change
Together with the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR), we are deeply disappointed by President Trump's 2017 pledge to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement and we are profoundly troubled by the decision to formally request U.S. withdrawal from this critically important international agreement.
Catholic teaching is clear -- climate change is a grave moral issue that threatens our commitment to protect human life and dignity, exercise a preferential option for the most vulnerable, promote the common good, and care for God's creation. The failure of the United States to fulfill its 2015 commitment dishonors our nation and threatens our common home. We will continue to raise our voices against climate policies that harm the earth and its people and to advocate for climate justice.
LCWR is an association of leaders of congregations of Catholic women religious in the United States. The conference has nearly 1,300 members, who represent more than 38,800 women religious in the United States.
Signed,
The Leadership of:
Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, Maple Mount
Ursuline Sisters of Louisville
The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Nazareth
The Leadership of the Loretto Community
Sisters of St. Benedict, Ferdinand, Indiana
Dominican Sisters of Peace, Columbus, Ohio
