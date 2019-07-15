Where would we find Jesus today?
If one were looking for Jesus today, where would Jesus be found? Jesus was a poor Jewish man, a refugee from the Roman Imperial Empire. One could expect to find Jesus today where he was found 2,000 years ago, with those who are poor, those seeking refuge and those being oppressed.
In 2019, Jesus is black, still being oppressed. Jesus is in jail at the border in concentration camps, treated as a criminal, simply because he was seeking a safe place to raise his family. Jesus is gay, transgendered, lesbian or queer. What's it like to walk in the shoes of Jesus as black, a refugee, a GLBTQ person, etc.?
Where are the churches today in recognizing Jesus in all these people and strongly speaking out in their support? Until we as a nation experience truth and reconciliation with the black and brown races, the Native Americans and others whom we have oppressed, we as a Christian nation will never be able to meet Jesus in the other.
James Cone, a black theologian, puts the questions to white America this way: "Where is your identity? Where is your being? Does it lie with the oppressed Blacks or with the White oppressors?"
I raise these questions in 2019, urging all of us as Americans to acknowledge and accept the evils of our founding as a nation and to begin the conversations we need to have on reparation.
Mary Danhauer
Owensboro
Owensboro doesn't need a fairness ordinance
I see the local fairness ordinance issue has raised its head again. The good folks of Owensboro and Daviess County are very diverse and inclusive. You can't find any friendly, warmer and helpful folks in our country than we have here in our community.
We have laws on the books that state we cannot physically or mentally harm anyone. The commission believes those laws in place protect all individuals rights. It has been recommended we should join Louisville, Frankfort and other Kentucky cities and pass a fairness ordinance.
We don't need to be like other cities; we just need to be who we are now. Continue to be the good, helpful, friendly folks we are in Daviess County.
The old saying is "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." We don't need a fairness ordinance, so city and county government don't go there.
James Goodall
Utica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.