Trump is notthe Messiah
"Let no one deceive you by any means; for that day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of sin is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped, so that he sits as God in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God" -- II Thessalonians 3-4.
Our president recently called himself "the chosen one." The prime minister of Israel called him "the second coming of God," and Trump repeated him. Maybe I am wrong, but when you claim to be the Messiah, when you have molested women and bragged about it, cheated on three wives with porn stars, took health care away from millions and had a lawsuit to try to take away preexisting conditions from millions of people, so they will slowly die, in order to give tax breaks to himself and other billionaires, that doesn't sound like anything Jesus would do.
Matthew 7:20 says "by their fruits you will know them." Donald Trump doesn't sound like any Messiah I would follow. I am not saying he is the anti-Christ, but anyone who thinks that he is "the king of the world," and everyone else is his subjects, is close to thinking he IS the second coming of the Messiah.
Danny Baggarly
Owensboro
Noncity residents should have no say in Owensboro's policies
Apparently, there must be something in the water in Utica as more than one of its citizens seems to believe they have the right to dictate policies, ordinances, etc. in Owensboro. For the second time, a resident of Utica has written to influence leaders in Owensboro to vote against a fairness ordinance.
As a disabled Vietnam vet, I can attest to being discriminated against due to my veteran's status. Thus, this ordinance is needed to protect all of us with minority status. I also find the letters to be without merit as they should not have any influence on the direction and decisions of Owensboro leaders and citizens. They have as much right to dictate the direction of Owensboro as the Russians had to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election -- in other words, none.
To those who live outside of the city of Owensboro, stay out of our business. You have no right to tell us what to do.
Stan Lightner
Owensboro
'Fairness' hasto work both ways
I see the fairness issue has again risen. I would like to make a couple of statements about this.
Remember that fairness works both ways. What is fair for me, may not be fair for you. And what may be fair for you, may not be fair for me. Dr. Ben Carson said recently that "equality for all" is how we should all live our lives.
God Bless each and every one of you.
Ruth McCarty
Owensboro
