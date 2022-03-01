Hospital offers CT scan that could save your life
The Feb. 24 edition of the Messenger-Inquirer had an excellent article in the Health section (“Knowing the Score”), which is about a cheap, but very effective, CT scan that checks for calcium in the heart’s arteries.
Simply put, calcium shouldn’t be there. Calcium is what hardens our bones. In arteries, it causes hardening, which is not a good thing.
I am 66 years old, my Body Mass Index is 22.5 (which is smack dab in the middle of the normal range), I don’t smoke, I am not a diabetic, and I exercise fairly regularly. So, I shouldn’t be worried about heart disease, right? Wrong.
In early January, I had the CT scan done because Dr. Wolfe recommended it for me. It did indicate a blockage. To make a long story short, I have three blockages: a 90%, a 50% and a 40%. The 90% has been treated with a stent, and I am now on medicine to treat the other two. Had I not followed the advice of Dr. Wolfe, this problem would have been found when I would have had a heart attack, which could possibly have been fatal.
Because insurance (private and government-issued) won’t pay for this test (go figure?), I would like to compliment OHRH for keeping the cost so reasonable at $50.
Finally, I would strongly encourage anyone over 60 and those with a family history of heart disease to talk to your health care provider about whether or not you should have this test. It just might save your life, as it did for me!
Phil Hurley, M.D.
Owensboro
Make Russia, Putin feel pain for invading Ukraine
The Russian thrust into Ukraine is not the zero-sum game being presented in the media. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv should not be confused with the fall of Saigon or Kabul. Ukraine has a combined land size that is more extensive than Germany or France. The nation has respected military command and control structure and a popularly elected government. These issues are the glue that is keeping the country together.
During the Vietnam and Korean wars, sanctuaries in China rearmed, fueled and fed the enemy. Poland and Romania must become these sanctuaries for civilians and Ukrainian forces. NATO needs to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukrainian commanders. The Ukrainian government could raise foreign legions from Europe and the Americas quickly.
The way for this conflict to stop is for the Russian people to share the pain of the Ukrainians. All Russian offshore bank accounts need to be seized and escrowed until the Russian government settles claims by the citizens of Ukraine. The U.S. should apply the same designations to Russia as North Korea. All foreign airlines’ flights to Russia must stop. Russia and Belarus should not only be de-platformed from Western social media but denied access to our telecom networks.
The Russians can make threats all day about conflict escalation, but do they really want to sacrifice St. Petersburg for Kyiv?
James H. Smith
Owensboro
McConnell a hypocrite to tout funding he voted against
Having U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s picture plastered on the front page of Friday’s edition of the M-I next to the article on the
$300 million to combat drugs is a joke.
McConnell and his Republican colleagues in the Senate and House did not support any part of the American Rescue Plan as part of their “party over country” strategy to obstruct and prevent any legislation offered by President Joe Biden. Not a single “yes” vote. None, nada, zilch, bupkis.
It is total hypocrisy on McConnell’s part to show up and masquerade as a helping hand for such a serious problem when he worked so hard to prevent funding.
The Kentuckian to thank is U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Louisville) who successfully led the legislation through the House of Representatives and on to the president’s desk for signing. Kudos to him.
Ed Cupp
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.