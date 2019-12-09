Questions about a fairness ordinance
I have questions concerning the proposed fairness ordinance.
Is it really needed?
Is there documented evidence of widespread discrimination in housing and employment in Daviess County?
Will Fiscal Court present this evidence?
Is enforcing such an ordinance an appropriate role for the county government?
Is the county qualified and prepared to prosecute cases of alleged housing and employment discrimination that may come?
Will the county divert Fiscal Court time and resources away from providing services and infrastructure to prosecute these cases?
Finally, citizens who own a service business, are you prepared to be compelled by your county government to comply with orders to perform business transactions you find objectionable on moral or spiritual grounds?
My belief is that these local ordinances are not being pursued just for media attention. Those who see themselves as your social and moral superiors plan to use them to compel you to comply with their concept of "fairness."
Carl Ringwall
Philpot
(1) comment
Valid questions, I hope more time is spent on reflection on those questions than "knee jerk" feel good actions.
