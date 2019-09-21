Help seniors who are struggling
Where is Washington Post columnist Robert J. Samuelson getting his information from for his column 'The elderly aren't so poor after all' (Aug. 29, M-I)? The elderly in Owensboro are struggling to live on Social Security or struggling to put food on the table and buy needed medicine. To combat hunger here, the Feed Seniors food drive is in progress.
Seniors have to choose between buying food or paying for medical care and utilities. Please give to the collection boxes that are in a lot of businesses. Help seniors.
Patty Adamic
Owensboro
Why are we ignoring cell phone-related deaths?
I read the articles in a recent Reader's Write concerning guns and alcohol-related deaths. I know that both do cause a lot of deaths each year, but what I don't understand is why no one wants to even mention cell phones, which cause many more accidents and deaths than both guns and alcohol. It seems that no one even wants to talk about that.
Maybe it is because 95% of the people are addicted to them, so that makes it OK? I assume that the police have also been told to not ever mention a cell phone being the cause of any accidents, because it is never mentioned, and anyone that has any brains at all knows what is causing most of them.
Alvin Tindall
Owensboro
'Fairness' debate a slippery slope
To Johnathan Carroll's push for "fairness" (Sept. 14, M-I): What is fair about guys, who think they are girls, and they join girls' sporting events and beat the girls that have trained so hard for the event? There is nothing fair or right about that.
We are on a slippery slope when we say what is wrong is right and what is right is wrong.
James Johnson
Utica
