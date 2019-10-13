Cain's words about Boots Norris appreciated
In response to the loss of Charles "Boots" Norris, Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain gave a true report of Boots' life. I knew Boots since 1963, and he was always true and honest. Not only was he a good man, but he also never feared danger. There were always plenty of friends to have his back if anyone dared to do Boots harm.
I talked with Boots some months back, and we both had a smile to share. It is nice to remember good people.
Thank you, Sheriff Keith Cain, for your words about Boots. I'm sure he would be proud. You proved to be a true friend.
John Leroy De Lacey
Owensboro
