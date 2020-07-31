Rowe is correct about what’s ailing our society
Thank you, Theresa Rowe, for so eloquently expressing the views of evangelical Christian, patriotic Americans, in your column in the Saturday, July 25 Messenger-Inquirer.
You were correct about the reason our society has become so godless and violent when you stated, “The answer seems to be obvious, we have allowed evil, fake news, and an antichrist belief system to take root in our country.”
It’s “Christ or chaos?”
A quote from past President Ronald Reagan, “Without God, there is no virtue because there is no prompting of the conscience ... without God, there is a coarsening of the society; without God, Democracy will not and cannot long endure.”
We need a nationwide turning to Christ for our country to be healed.
Mike Crabtree
Owensboro
Dedicate courthouse statue to former jailer Lucas
There was an article published July 12, 2020, by James Mayse in the Messenger-Inquirer about a past Daviess County jailer that current Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger would like to have remembered.
William Lucas was the Daviess County jailer in 1884 and a former Confederate soldier. When a Black inmate, Richard May, was arrested and placed in his custody, several attempts were made by locals to lynch him rather than let him stand trial. William Lucas could have simply let the mob take Richard May and no one would have said a thing, it happened all the time in that era.
On July 13, 1884, a mob of armed men again demanded Richard May, and William Lucas was killed by the mob. He gave his life defending a Black man when he simply could have turned him over. That kind of integrity, commitment to justice and public service needs to be recognized. Would Mr. Lucas have died defending this man if he were a racist? Probably not.
Art Maglinger said, “I feel that sacrifice is worthy of recognition, and Lucas’ story is a cautionary tale (against) painting with a broad brush.”
My suggestion is that the county re-dedicate the statue on the courthouse lawn to William Lucas with a new plague that includes a brief statement about his sacrifice for justice. It seems justice is what is being requested here.
(May I also add how disappointed I was to read that the City feels it has the right to censor what history can be presented in our local museum.)
Carolyn Williamson
Utica
Courthouse statue doesn’t depict Owensboro’s spirit
“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth to this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”
I learned of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address as a student, growing up in Daviess County. His words inspired me, as they have generations of Americans over the last 150 years. They form part of our national psyche and help define our patriotism.
Regarding that statue on the courthouse lawn in Owensboro, let’s not forget that every Confederate soldier with a rifle, given the opportunity, would have shot Lincoln dead in a heartbeat.
I have a hard time believing that statue depicts Owensboro’s kind of hero.
Eric Fruge
Lexington
Let residents help decide where to move statue
Daviess County Fiscal Court intends to vote Aug. 6 on a resolution to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn. But, if approved, where would it go? Judge Executive Al Mattingly and commissioners aren’t saying.
If the bronze statue part of the monument was not among the best and most expensive works of public art that Owensboro has ever had, I and many other local residents would not care where it went. However, it is a very fine sculpture by a nationally renowned sculptor whose works continue to sell on the secondary art market.
Many people have said they would like to see it moved to a local museum, where its symbolism and historical meaning could be accurately described. Unfortunately, the Owensboro City Commission has ruled out the Owensboro Area Museum of Science and History, as that museum is located on city property. This is one more example of city government making key decisions that affect all Owensboro residents, who own the museum building, without seeking their input.
Mattingly has said the monument is owned by the public. That means if the monument is moved, the residents of Owensboro/Daviess County must be part of an open, transparent process of deciding where it would be placed.
Toward that end, I ask Fiscal Court to include language in the removal resolution specifying a public process for determining where the monument would be relocated. The entire text of the resolution should be on Fiscal Court’s website prior to the meeting and available in the local news media.
Paul Morsey
Owensboro
