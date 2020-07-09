Statue represents racism and has no place on courthouse lawn
Reams have been printed about the Civil War, and the conclusion is always the same. The war was fought to keep black men, women and children the property of white people. The Confederate soldier statue represents that reprehensible era of American history, regardless of what Susan McCrobie says. (July 2, Messenger-Inquirer.)
I am not sure what Commissioner George Wathen’s mission is, but his stand suggests to me that he has no regard for the Black population of Daviess County or the white people who stand with them. What does he think further discussion will produce?
I do not want to see the statue torn down, but removed to a place that can offer an opportunity for people to learn why our county deemed it necessary to remove the statue from the courthouse.
Kathy Olson has offered to house it at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. A plaque with historical information would be a significant way to learn why it was removed and why it existed in the first place.
Residents who want to keep the statue where it is are right about one thing: You can’t rewrite history. Taking down the statue will not change the fact that the Civil War was fought over slavery and supported by the Confederacy.
Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy President McCrobie is wrong and delusional. The soldier is a sign of white supremacy. What does she think the Civil War was about?
An alternate plan is to have it moved to DOC property near Panther Creek.
Commissioners Wathen, Charlie Castlen and Mike Koger have an opportunity to show members of the Black community that they care about them and understand why they are offended that their city would keep a statue that represents a movement meant to deny equal rights to their ancestors.
Relocating the statue will help set the record straight that it does represent racism and has no place on the courthouse lawn.
Suzi Bartholomy
Owensboro
We need to better understand our history
I read the recent letter by Cynthia Evans of Lewisport. She knows history quite well and is correct about what she writes. If only people could understand history better, maybe the situation would calm down. At the present, it is a long way off.
Check out George Washington, and I don’t think people would dare topple his monuments. At the present, I think people should get their minds off the statues that have stood for over 100 years with no problems, and get serious with the virus that is getting worse. Now word is it attacks Blacks worse than whites.
Also, watch out for Russia. That would be wise.
John Leroy DeLacey
Owensboro
This year’s fireworks were much better than past years
I just wanted to say the fireworks this year were amazing, and from where we were at, we saw a couple of the fireworks displays. It was not crowded, and it was nothing like trying to get near the river in years past, much less dealing with that crowd.
I would love to strongly encourage the city to do this every year. It was such a pleasant experience for myself and my family and possibly one of the few good things from the COVID-19 experience.
Alice Thompson
Owensboro
We can make a change this November
I think it’s time for the American people to start trimming the fat. I’m talking about this November.
Let’s put these crazy Democrats and a lot of these stupid Republicans out of office. Some of these idiots have been in office 20 years and haven’t done a thing for the people.
It’s time for a change. Vote this November
Clay Basham
Maceo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.