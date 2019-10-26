Please stop vaping inside public facilities
I frequently attend many bingo games in Owensboro. My family and I also attend many restaurants and inside events. I'm writing to you with a request: Stop vaping inside the bingo hall, public restaurants, and all inside facilities where people gather.
Many nights my family and I try to enjoy a game of bingo, but several participants in front of us continued vaping and blowing a cloud of vapors throughout the evening.
When I brought this to the attention of a member of the staff, I was advised, "smoking is banned inside the bingo hall but not vaping." Vaping has not been banned in Owensboro inside restaurants or at inside events.
Why not?
Additionally, we labor through meals at many local restaurants alongside people who couldn't care less whether our eyes are burning or our throats feel uncomfortable.
The CDC reports over 1,000 lung injuries linked to vaping. Why, then, must responsible members in our community attending bingo games and local restaurants or other events be forced to inhale the harmful vapors they choose to put through their lungs?
Please make the bingo hall, restaurants and other inside events enjoyable for everyone attending, and ask those vaping to go outside with the smokers.
Thank you for your urgent attention and for your time.
Cecilia Kaelin
Whitesville
Forget pro-lifeor pro-choice; let's all be pro-family
Those who vote pro-life are being tricked by the party of big business. The last thing the Republicans want is for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. It is too good a vote-getter. Strict abortion laws do not reduce abortion, they just make it illegal and unsafe. If you want to reduce abortion, vote for someone who promises better access to birth control, education and contraceptives.
Do we really want to return to the days of women seeking illegal abortions? Defining ourselves as pro-choice and pro-life is an over-simplification of the real issue. We should all be pro-family, every child wanted and loved with two adults as permanent caregivers. That would go a long way in solving problems of kids growing up in poverty, prone to repeating the cycle, with schools struggling to do the job once expected of parents.
Hervey Howell
Owensboro
City spendingis out of control
Just because you can use the TIF funds does not make it OK to spend millions to light the bridge. Whether it is TIF, property, occupational or insurance taxes, they are still taxpayer funds, and you are wasting them like nobody's business.
I hope in the next election this can start to be brought under control with a cleaning of the house of the city commission. Politicians and diapers need to be changed frequently and for the same reason.
James Clark
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.