We need a Christian Party to unite the country
We have all heard it said, relentlessly for decades, “you are a Democrat, “ or “you are a Republican.”
Maybe it’s, “you should be a Republican,” or “you should be a Democrat.”
Sometimes it’s even, “Democrats are evil,” or “Republicans are evil,” and so much more.
Such childish and hateful remarks are so counterproductive in an intelligent democracy. I feel all people should advocate for a third party, the “Christian Party.” The party could be a peaceful, alternate and commonsense party that contends for truth and honesty. This party could be in stark contrast to the degenerating Republican and Democratic hypocritical campaigns.
It could, likewise, contend with issues that divisively represent Democrats and Republicans alike.
One such issue, among many, is that of abortion. The issue has divided Republicans and Democratic citizenry for well over 50 years. Party division in our county is not beneficial to anyone and especially not God.
If both parties would “study” God’s word and His stance on abortion and other issues, I feel many would reconsider and reevaluate their errant ideas, and come together in a more unified county.
Division is another issue that God has a lot to say about. Maybe if we aborted our anger toward others, and aborted our selfish pride, that would help us come together in care and concern, rather than hate, which is the status quo for the left and right.
Bob Zimmerman
Owensboro
Make an appointment to get Real ID, or be prepared to wait
A word to the wise, if you are planning a trip to the regional driver’s license office, if you do not make your appointment online, you will be told they have an opening four hours later.
This is, apparently, an attempt to force you to make your appointment online. At least, it’s a very strong encouragement to do so.
Also, you must have a state-issued birth certificate with a raised seal. A hospital-issued birth certificate is not acceptable. Another piece of information I learned the hard way is that a Real ID is not yet required to ride on an airplane. Apparently, this will not go into effect until May of next year, at the earliest.
John Foster
Owensboro
American people are fed up with Biden administration
Well, here we are with another crisis. Now it’s baby formula, empty store shelves, and we don’t know when they will restock. Add this to the long list of debacles and bad decisions made by president Biden and
his team.
This inflation, woke, CRT, open borders, socialist, progressive agenda is taking America down the toilet. We the people know it and are yelling at the top of our lungs for them to make a u-turn. President Biden and his agenda poll numbers are at the bottom. His numbers are so bad they make former President Jimmy Carter look good.
You know president Biden is in trouble when the liberal news media is turning on him. It’s very clear they don’t have a clue about what is going on in America or any ideas of how to correct the problems. They act like a bunch of cats in a litter box trying to cover up the mess they have made.
President Abraham Lincoln was correct when he said “You can’t fool all the people all the time”. Come November elections, the American people will send you a strong message.
James Goodall
Utica
