Congress should focus on real problems, not Jan. 6 hearings
Concerning the House Select Committee investigation of the 6 Jan. 2021, attack on the capital, recall during that riot only one individual, an unarmed lady protester, was killed by a capital police guard.
Over 600 of the Jan. 6 protesters have been tried and placed in jail. In 2020 throughout major cities, we had chaos, looting, arson and the killing of 25 people by Antifa and other anarchist groups. Not many of these groups are in jail or held accountable.
The House Select Committee is nothing but a political dog and pony show. They are very concerned about their safety, but not the safety of the rest of America, or our open southern border that illegals and drugs cross every day.
Each day 150 Americans die from the fentanyl drugs that come across that border. The cost of gas is way up, crime is way up, there is no baby formula in stores, and inflation is eating up Americans’ paychecks. They have the time to investigate Jan. 6, but no time to fix Americans’ problems?
Mark Twain once equated our Congress to a grand national insane asylum. If Twain was alive today, he would add the White House to that list. They don’t have a clue about what is going on in America or how to fix anything. No problem. We can clean out the Washington, D.C., insane asylum in November.
James Goodall
Utica
Make sure that you, not the state, decides when you want to have children
Young Kentuckians need to know that the Republican-controlled state legislature has placed an amendment on the Nov. 8th ballot called the “Kentucky No Right to Abortion” Constitutional amendment. If passed, it would declare there is nothing in the Kentucky constitution that gives the right to abortion.
Since Republicans took control of the state legislature in 2016, they have passed a dozen laws to restrict or ban abortion. In 2019, they passed a trigger law that if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, then abortion would be illegal in Kentucky. A federal judge has put the enforcement of the law on hold temporarily.
Republican legislators passed another law this year that, among other things, makes receiving FDA abortion pills in the mail a crime. The same law requires people to file a birth-death certificate for natural miscarriages, as well as abortions, making this private experience and the parents’ names public record. This law is also temporarily on hold.
In June, the unelected Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and gave each state legislature control of whether you can end a pregnancy.
Please register to vote. Vote in Kentucky’s November election. Vote “no” to the “Kentucky No Right to Abortion” Constitutional amendment. Vote for state legislators who respect your right to make decisions and to privacy. Make sure you, not the state, decide when you start or add to your family.
Barbara Bennett
Owensboro
RiverPark should only provide shows that reflect values of Daviess County
I am writing to thank Kathryn Crowe and Jerry Chapman, two citizens who made public comments at a recent city commission meeting, as reported in the June 22 Messenger-Inquirer.
I, too, am outraged that the RiverPark Center planned drag queen performances for a Pride Night. I think most of my fellow citizens would agree that this kind of entertainment does not reflect the values of Daviess County.
In addition, I agree with Mr. Chapman that I do not want to subsidize these type of performances with my tax money. In conclusion, I encourage all of us to make our expectations clear to venues who provide services and entertainment and to the commissioners who are elected to promote our best interests.
Alice Tooley
Owensboro
