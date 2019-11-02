Murals will enrichour quality of life
The Owensboro Art Guild's Mural Mania Movement committee has made a community challenge to the area to join together to see a visible difference by the end of 2020. Called "20/20 VISION," the muralists of the guild want to join forces with sponsors to eradicate blank walls and ugly places inside and outside for the great benefit for all.
It's not only about making our area more interesting, informative and beautiful -- or even just stepping it up to a more vibrantly successful appearance like most other cities. The bigger issue is the real problem of blank walls. As fine art greatly enhances the value of a home, continues to give a personal insight of subject and concept to the owner and all who pass, murals do all that on a larger scale.
Think about our community visually as a home with large boxes strewn about. These blank walls are uninteresting at best and subtly so offensive that people just go by them with blinders on and block them out. That's not fully living; it's a lack of inspiration, ideas, resources, faith and even the lack of realization of how affected we are by our environment. Art reflects, exemplifies and increases awareness and appreciation of life. Appreciating art enhances life by increasing value, resulting in a more joy-filled abundance.
Everything needed is already available. The possibilities for mural subjects, stories, history, humor, health or even just colors are endless. The right image, the right way (style, technique and concept) in the right place will do more than draw and impress visitors, beautify our world, and establish our culture. It also enrich our quality of life.
Rex Robinson
Artist, chairman of OAG Mural Mania Movement Committee, and director of Rex Robinson's Visual Art Center
Owensboro
Protecting lifetops all other issues
I attended the Right to Life banquet and listened to former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino describe the procedure to remove an unborn baby from its mother's womb. He showed the death instruments used to claw the baby's body parts from the womb. Christians should read the Sixth Commandment -- "Thou shalt not kill." All 19 Democrats running for president, along with Andy Beshear who is running for governor, support abortion.
President Donald Trump, Gov. Matt Bevin and Kentucky Sen. Matt Castlen have passed laws to protect the unborn. Protecting life is more important than all social issues facing our country. Adults who are scaring and brainwashing our children over climate change should be charged with child abuse. Education should be informative, not fearful.
Beshear, who is championing himself as the protector of the Kentucky retirement system, is the son of former Gov. Steve Beshear, who did nothing for eight years to improve the Kentucky retirement system. The nut doesn't fall far from the tree. Since Beshear supports abortion, if I were him, I would be more worried about my eternal retirement than my earthly retirement. Eternal is forever.
You socialist Democrats can vote for your so-called Christians, and I will vote for mine.
Larry O'Bryan
Philpot
A 'fairness ordinance' violates freedoms
Each person is an individual having their own norms, morals and values, as well as different desires, needs and wants. Those cannot be controlled outside the individual. Their outer expression of themselves might be changed, but those inner feelings are what make up that individual.
The U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protects those truths when it codifies the freedoms to express oneself through speech and association. Freedom of religion is an extension of both. Our speech is controlled through our thoughts as is who we choose to associate with or not. Yes, a freedom to do something implies that we can also not do it. Compelling someone to act against their conscience violates those basic rights. The government codifying laws enforced by punishment is the definition of tyranny.
Enacting the so-called "fairness ordinance" violates those freedoms by restricting them on a public as well as personal level. Yes, "hate speech" is wrong. Restricting it is worse. If unrestricted, everyone knows how one thinks and acts, taking away the ability to know who one wants to associate with.
Think about it -- do you really want to give a person you would otherwise disagree with monetary support? Do you even want to associate with them? Other than to force someone to act against their principles, why would you not want to know how they truly feel? Do you want to give the government the ability to force you to act against your true feelings? If not, why give the government any more power?
Bruce R. Pierce
Owensboro
