AP article on aviation security missed the mark
A recent Associated Press story (U.S. issues hacking security alert for small planes, 7/31) missed or mischaracterized some key points about small-airplane security.
First, the article pointed to a recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notice, inferring it was focused only on cybersecurity concerns for small, "general aviation" aircraft, when the fact is, the notice applies to all aircraft, from airliners on down.
Second, the story - which included not a single aviation-industry source - arguably misrepresented the nature of the potential security breach involved. For example, the piece failed to fully explain that for the scenario to occur, an individual would need to actually board an aircraft, dismantle its avionics system, locate a certain, small piece of technology and effectively disable it.
The reason such a relatively complex scenario hasn't unfolded - the reason TSA audits have never found general aviation airplanes to be a security concern - is that the industry has always made security a top priority, with a host of measures that harden aircraft from threats. An Airport Watch program includes a toll-free reporting number directly to the TSA. Pilots carry tamper-resistant, government issued ID, and passengers on many general aviation flights undergo strict background checks. The government cross-checks records for airmen, and monitors aircraft sales to find suspicious activity.
These are the facts about general aviation security - it's unfortunate your readers might have been led to believe otherwise.
Ed Bolen
President and CEO
National Business Aviation Association
Don't lump all Christians together
In response to Danny Baggarly's recent Reader's Write: As a nation of more than 350 million, I am sure there are thousands and perhaps hundreds of thousands of Christians who do not agree with Mr. Trump, who do not condone his policies or his tweets/rants or the way he lives. I am one of them, and I know others who also do not agree with the POTUS.
However, there is another judge that is greater than I who will one day judge him and everyone. Mr. Trump is like the Pharisee in Jesus' parable who stood in the temple and lifted his voice aloud and said, "God, I thank you that I am not like other people -- robbers, evildoers, adulterers -- or even like this tax collector." This Pharisee loved the praise of men rather than the praise of God.
Please do not lump all Christians together. Each Christian is in a different place with God and only God knows their heart.
Cynthia Evans
Lewisport
