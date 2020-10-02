Blame Trump’s virus response for the real ‘stench of death’
Mr. Mike Reeves (Sept. 27 Readers Write) might be smelling male bovine caca. He mentions Abby Johnson talking about the “odor” of abortion as if she is a knowledgeable spokesperson for Planned Parenthood. She is not and is just another political partisan. If Ms. Johnson “smelled” anything, it would have been the antiseptic chemicals used to keep a clinic clean and safe. But let’s consider the real stench of death.
As of Sept. 27, more than 204,000 U.S. citizens have died from the coronavirus infection since January. For perspective, that’s more than the total of all the soldiers killed in the American Revolution, War of 1812, Mexican War, Spanish American War, World War I, Korean War, Vietnam War and Desert Shield/Desert Storm combined. That’s 67 times more deaths than persons killed in the Sept. 11 attacks and 83 times more than U.S. forces killed at Pearl Harbor. Corona-virus-associated-U.S.-death numbers now approach 50% of all U.S. Armed Forces deaths recorded over a four-year period in World War II.
So, the death stench Mr. Reeves referred to is actually due to Trump, McConnell and his Republican senators’ incompetence and inability to stem the deadly tide as this “hoax” virus continues to rage.
Compounding this is the non-existent Republican replacement health plan for the Affordable Care Act, which they hope to repeal in 2021. After four years, Trump’s “beautiful” plan is still not available to the millions of Americans who could lose their health insurance if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Ed Cupp
Owensboro
Constitution is safe under current administration
Regarding the Trump/McConnell decision to appoint and confirm a new member to the U.S. Supreme Court, morals have nothing to do with that. The U.S. Constitution, which I laid my life on the line to protect in the Korean War, spells out in clear detail what the sitting president should do.
It is sad that so many so-called Americans today think they can reinterpret the Constitution to suit their own misguided whims. That worked at times under the rein of liberal Democrats, but we now have an administration that strives to preserve the Constitution — not change it — the first, I believe with guts since Reagan. I thank God that the Constitution is safe under the current administration.
I suggest that those who disagree study a little history and not Facebook, not YouTube, not CNN, MSNBC, NPR or the gospel according to the local union hall.
And as for disrespect toward Ginsberg, how do you describe the filthy, rude, boorish, ill-mannered behavior from the Trump-haters as the president and first lady approached Ginsberg’s coffin on the steps of the Supreme Court? But I guess you just did not want to observe such filthy behavior.
Leo Basham
Lewisport
Owensboro lucky to have hospice
I’m glad that Owensboro has Hospice of Owensboro. This is a special thank you for all the people who work there at the Hartford House and Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky. All the nurses were so kind and very helpful. They all took great care of my mom. And also, a special thank you to the chaplains, Mark and Adam.
Also, a special thank-you to Dr. Jeremy Luckett. Mom said he was a very nice young man. The people are so nice and helpful. They had time for you day or night. Owensboro should be thankful that we have a place like this. I would like to see the community always stand behind Hospice. You’ll always have a special place in my heart.
Thank you and God bless each and every one of you.
Cindy Phillips
Owensboro
