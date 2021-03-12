Confederate statue belongs in local history museum
I was saddened to read that Mayor Tom Watson and Owensboro city commissioners, behind closed doors, blocked the Owensboro Museum of Science and History from displaying the Confederate Monument soldier sculpture.
How could they do that? The museum is a private organization with its own director, Kathy Olson, and an independent board of directors. Both stated publicly they would like to house the statue. The museum is not part of city government.
To answer the question, city government works its will through an implied threat. Since it funds the museum in part and owns the museum building it can cut the museum’s funding and evict it from its premises.
Our museum professionals recognize the value of preserving the statue sculpture. Professionals understand context. On the courthouse lawn, the statue stands as a symbol of white supremacy. In a museum the statue, with accompanying displays, will teach a history lesson in the evils of the Civil War and Jim Crow laws, which must never be forgotten.
The statue will forever remain an integral part of Owensboro’s history. From an artistic point of view, it is one of the city’s finest pieces of public art, costing more than $100,000 in today’s money. It was created by a nationally renowned sculptor who married a prominent Owensboro woman. The male model for the statue became an Owensboro resident.
If this isn’t part of Owensboro history, deserving preservation in the local history museum, what is?
If you agree, please let Mayor Watson and commissioners know.
Paul Morsey Owensboro
Cancel culture came to town again
RIP Theodor Geisel
Cancel culture came to town,
Knocking all my heroes down.
Dr. Seuss was cancelled too.
You better watch out; they’ll cancel you!
Left foot, right foot, here they come.
This will make you want to run!
Big blue bullies with hearts too small
Will take away freedom from one and all.
Alice Tooley
Owensboro
There are people with health problems who can’t always wear masks
I find it ironic that a place of business that is supposed to help disabled people will not let a disabled person in their store because they cannot wear a mask.
With that being said, it makes me wonder if they treat me that way, what are they doing to their other clients who have disabilities? I have told them I have health issues and have a letter from my doctor stating I cannot wear a mask for long periods of time.
It’s funny to me that they seem to think it’s OK if you pull the mask down under the nose or chin once you enter — nothing is said to those people. If this is not discrimination against disabled people, I do not know what is. People never cease to amaze me!
Kelly McGehee
Greenville
