Hancock should voteto allow alcohol sales
On Nov. 5, residents of Hancock County will vote to allow alcohol sales. Rather than pushing residents to buy their alcohol in Owensboro or Tell City, Indiana, we can finally bring the lost tax revenue home to fund our crumbling roads and out-of-date school buildings.
Prohibition does not curb alcohol consumption, as we saw nearly 100 years ago with the 18th and 21st amendments. Thousands of Hancock County residents can easily point to the beer in their refrigerator as proof. Seeking to block alcohol sales on religious grounds is a violation of the separation of church and state, and it is completely inappropriate for local churches to buy billboards and front-page press coverage to run a political campaign.
Vote yes for alcohol sales in Hancock County.
Keith Goodwin
Lewisport
Why honor those who fought against our country?
I read an article in Readers Write recently about preserving Confederate monuments. I don't remember the fellow's name. Do people realize these monuments represent people that fought against the United States?
As a former Marine in Vietnam 1967-68, I was wounded three times and medically evacuated from Khe-Sahn in January 1968. I cannot and will not support these monuments. I can say I have fought for and bled for our country. (I prefer our country, instead of my country). I think we need more World War I and World War II monuments.
Frank Durham
Beaver Dam
