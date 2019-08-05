How do Christians support Trump?
In the 1990s, when I was in church every time the doors were open and I had so much respect for my Christian friends, Bill Clinton was president, and all I heard was "morals matter in the White House. Clinton has to go."
I thought all Christians believed in the teachings of Jesus. Boy, was I wrong. We now have a president who bragged about molesting women, and most Christians said, "that's OK with me." He cheated in his marriages, including with porn stars and Playboy bunnies, and they said, "that's OK with me." According to FactCheck.org, he lies at least multiple times a day, but most Christians say, "that's OK with me." He ran a fake university that cost him $25 million in an out-of-court settlement, but they said, "that's OK with me."
He spends weekends in Florida, costing taxpayers millions, to play golf on Sunday instead of worshipping the God he claims to know, but they say "that's OK with me."
Remember "I'll be too busy working to take vacations"? Also, our "pro-life" president and his party take insurance away from millions, so tens of thousands will die slowly.
I actually went to church with a woman who called Trump evil until he was the nominee, then he became God's chosen. And now, as a racist, he tells American citizens, people of color, to go back to where they came from.
Christians should be so proud.
Danny Baggarly
Owensboro
M-I should use 'kill' instead of 'execute'
Governments and news organizations often substitute milder terms for ones considered too harsh in referring to something unpleasant or embarrassing. Two examples are the substitution of "execute" and "death penalty" for "kill."
Locally, this practice resulted in the following Messenger-Inquirer headline July 26: "Government will execute inmates for 1st time since 2003." Many readers surely reacted dispassionately to this news.
But what if the headline had read "Government will kill inmates for 1st time since 2003"? Might that not have empowered readers to consider more carefully what the government does in their names?
Paul Morsey
Owensboro
