Fundraising takes precedence over governing
As previously stated, I once lived in metro D.C. -- Alexandria, Virginia to be exact. At that time (several decades ago), there were approximately seven lobbyists for each elected official in Washington, D.C. Also, several decades ago when there was a meager attempt at campaign money reform, maximum individual contributions were modified.
When the "powers that be" saw the reduction capability in the reform, they modified campaigns to allow Political Action Committees (forever known as PACs) and allowed them unlimited giving. There are no limits on PACs for giving to a party or individual.
Millions of dollars are given, and who do you think reaps the benefit? It darn sure is not the constituency. Our elected officials are required to do fundraising weekly until they achieve specified goals. They even have a private office building to perform this required duty, and it must be done over any other duties mandated by the respected party affiliations. It makes no difference if you are Republican or Democrat, you must do it or lose your power in office and not be supported by the respective party offices.
The only way to stop this is to contact your elected officials and let them know you have had enough and when the next election takes place if this is not changed, replace them! Nothing will transpire until the public finally lets them know that we have had enough! It may take a few years but eventually, we will accomplish our goal.
Tom Hines
Owensboro
God loves us all
On Dec. 15, Jim Barr's excellent letter supporting a fairness ordinance was published. He clearly understands the injustice of having anti-discrimination laws that do not apply to all. That is literally the definition of discrimination. He rightfully points out the absurdity of a person refusing to do business with anyone due to the "nature of their sin." Some sins get a free pass while others don't? Please.
I believe I can help Mr. Barr in one matter though. He states that he "doesn't understand all the reasons a person might identify ... as LGBTQ+." Let's turn the question around: Who here in the heterosexual community chose to identify as hetero? When? Why?
I did not. I simply am attracted to women. Apparently, I was born that way. From all reports, people in the LGBTQ+ community were born the way they are, too. They no more chose their sexual identities than they did their eye color or their height -- exactly like people in the hetero community. I'm no Christian scholar, but I know God loves us all, and I can look up this verse: Matthew 7:1-3 -- Judge not, that ye be not judged.
Perhaps many of us have a sin to repent that never occurred to us before.
Jackson W. Barnett
Owensboro
Lower speed limit on bypass
Concerning the current 65 miles-per-hour speed limit on the U.S. 60 bypass, I wrote a letter in early 2017 expressing my disagreement with raising the posted 55 mph speed limit to 65 mph. I simply stated that in doing so, there would be more accidents due to increased traffic, speeding and problems with too many on/off ramps bunched too close together to allow smooth merging, etc.
As it turned out, I was "dead" on. We all know that Owensboro has notoriously bad drivers. I drive for a living, and it scares the bejesus out of me to travel this road. The bypass is simply too congested to allow such a higher speed limit. Even in larger cities, they drop the speed the closer one gets to metro areas. Let's contact the Kentucky State Transportation Department to express our desire to get the speed limit lowered back to 55! Remember: speed kills.
Stewart Kelley
Owensboro
