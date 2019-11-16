True Christians wouldn't oppose fairness ordinance
A recent letter presented many opinions as "facts" attacking the passing of a fairness ordinance. Included in this diatribe was the concept that it is directed at Christians, which could not be further from the truth.
Real Christians understand the parable of the Good Samaritan and how it applies in today's society. A fairness ordinance is a perfect example of the application of this parable, protecting the rights of minorities such as me, a disabled combat vet. I have experienced discrimination by so-called Christians and have been labeled a "lazy welfare queen" by the same.
Fairness ordinances only enforce the idea that a business has an obligation to serve ALL of society, not just a select few. Only those who twist Christ's teachings to serve their discriminatory beliefs should be worried about the impact of such an ordinance, but then they are not Christians. They are instead the philosophical descendants of John Calvin and Oliver Cromwell, who tried and failed to destroy the Christian church in England. I'm all too familiar with their beliefs as I have a Southern Baptist preacher brother who cherry-picks biblical verses out of context and ignores those which clearly contradict his lack of morals and ethics.
As to the falsehood regarding the former Houston mayor's forcing "pastors to submit their sermons to her office for approval," a simple and quick Google search reveals this is nothing but a conspiracy theory promulgated by snowflake reactionaries trying to advance their anti-Christian agenda.
Stan Lightner
Owensboro
Let's have more discussion, less arguing
Some people are comfortable in their own skin. They're not afraid of standing firm in trusting themselves and their instincts. Some have helped reinforce, as well as temper others' objectivity and perspectives. A profound and often enigmatic subject continues to warrant a spotlight for us -- that of interpretation, which has never been confined to Scripture, law nor ideology.
If we're honest with ourselves, we often have to admit that our assumptions and preconceived notions are sometimes wrong, and therefore, our interpretations of issues or events are incorrect. This often causes some to overreact, take things personally, or to judge unfairly and ridicule others.
These are trying times for our nation where some of us have allowed our fears, prejudices and intelligence to be preyed upon, whether we realize it or not. The truth is often a beautiful and terrible thing and should be treated with great caution. It's rarely pure and never simple. Lies travel great distances before truth begins to emerge. Regardless of stances, we must initiate and/or continue dialogue out of respect and friendship ... no better environments in which to learn from each other.
We're all concerned about the nation's future, as were every generation before us. We should continue to offer objective and researched takes on how to arrive at a similar destination -- that of improving and insuring the nation's chances of survival and prosperity. Whether it be social media or these letters to the editor, Robert Quillen's quote is more than applicable: "Discussion is an exchange of knowledge; an argument an exchange of ignorance."
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
Family Y is an important partof our community
I have been a member of the Y for the most part of 60 years. As a boy and a man, I watched pillars of the community recreate and compete at the YMCA. People like Bill Thompson, Judge Garland Howard, Johnny Jones, Bob Lawrence, Terry Woodward and many others.
Even though I was a boy, I got to go to the YMCA and watch how men played handball, racquetball, basketball and just work out to keep fit. But most importantly, I got to learn how men acted when enjoying hard competition or just working out with each other. The Family Y is a place where relationships are built, and it serves humans from the cradle to the grave. Now, our "Family Y" is for the whole family, which is even better.
For young boys and girls to be in the same place as grown ups, I believe, can be a good thing, especially if the Family Y's mission is upheld, which is "Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs and services that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all." And all means all, regardless for race, religion, age or sex. The Family Y is a haven that strives to nurture our young people by offering character development and encouragement to reach their potential and become future leaders of our community.
At present, I am playing racquetball with Windy, Pot Roast and Rooster. We have great fun and exercise. If you want to know what my nickname is, you will have to come over and join us at the Family Y.
So Owensboro, let's get behind the our local Family Y by joining and having fun, creating relationships and getting fit.
Bill Barron
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.