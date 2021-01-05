Low- or fixed-income residents need dental care like everyone else
What’s with dentists in Owensboro? Are people on fixed income not allowed to have pretty smiles like those that can afford the fancy-schmancy dental insurance?
I’ve been searching for a dentist for close to two years after losing insurance due to losing my job. I have called just about every dentist in town with no results. I have been laughed at and even been hung up on when I told them I had no insurance. Then, when I did finally get insurance, I have been talked down to, and there isn’t one dentist office I have called that will accept state-issued insurance.
When I ask about a payment plan and what I can afford being on a fixed income, I have been talked down to and laughed at even more. When I told one dental office what I could afford to pay a month, she said, “You’re joking, right?” and hung up.
Wearing a mask for the past year has kept people from seeing just how bad my smile really is. That is not right! Don’t low- or fixed-income people deserve to have pretty smiles? Apparently not. I have had no problems getting medical care or my meds, but dental work? That’s a whole other story. Seems that dental offices are more worried about their pocket books than helping people. If doctors and pharmacies can take state-issued insurance, why can’t the dentists of Owensboro?
Pam Miller
Owensboro
Forget returning to ‘normal; we need a new path forward
As we move to the beginning of 2021, there is much talk of going back to “normal.” What is normal? What was normal before the pandemic? How was it working for you? The answer to these questions depends upon context.
Before COVID-19, there were 140 million poor and low-wealth citizens and 700 U.S. citizens died from poverty-related issues daily. To translate those statistics to Kentucky numbers: 37% of Kentuckians lived in poverty, a total of 1.6 million citizens; 56% of Black residents of Kentucky experienced poverty; over 3,000 residents were homeless in 2018; for Kentuckians, working at the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, it would take 82 hours of work per week to afford a two-bedroom apartment; as of 2018, 240,000 Kentuckians were uninsured; as of 2017, 64% of fourth-graders were not proficient in reading; and 33% of census tracts in Kentucky were at risk for being unable to afford water. These numbers were all before the unraveling of the economy, medical care, housing and education that occurred in 2020.
We simply cannot return to normal because normal was not good for many Kentuckians. In the coming year(s), we can choose a “new normal,” where we recognize the interconnectedness of all living and non-living beings. We can revolutionize our economy, decrease funding for military and war and provide health care and housing for all.
In order to survive on this one planet we call home, we can choose business as usual or work towards a life-sustaining society. The choice is ours, and the time to choose is now!
Mary Danhauer
Owensboro
