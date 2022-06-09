Removing Confederate statue was the right move
Hats off to Judge-Executive Al Mattingly for removing the Confederate statue that has stained the image of Owensboro for over 100 years.
This is indeed a teachable moment, the lesson being that those who defended slavery will not be forever honored by our county government.
Yes, the statue is part of our history and belongs in a history museum, or in a cemetery. And it cannot be true that 75% of the people of this community, which has in recent years welcomed oppressed people from Burma, Afghanistan, Congo, and perhaps soon Ukraine, support maintaining a symbol of oppression in the heart of our city.
America is a great country because it is not afraid to correct its mistakes.
Morton Holbrook III
Owensboro
