I was disappointed to read the opinion piece from our four local state senators in the Saturday, June 13 Messenger-Inquirer.
To start the statement that 800,000 Kentuckians lost their livelihoods because of the governor's executive order is untrue. The executive order was to protect the health of Kentuckians after the poor and ineffective response to the pandemic by the leader of their party on the federal level.
While everyone would like to see the problems with unemployment quickly solved, it's quite understandable that with the sudden huge increase in claims that it would take a while to get all the new claims processed. As the governor said, we are all in this somewhat leaky boat together.
Also, these four senators have certainly helped cause some of those leaks with past policy decisions on the social safety net. I suggest that rather than complain to the captain that the leaks are getting their feet wet, perhaps they could plug some of the leaks they helped cause, or at least grab a bucket and help bail.
Robert Mayton
Owensboro
