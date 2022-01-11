As I sit here, on the anniversary of the attempted overthrow of the duly elected government of the United States, I wonder when the party of freedom, of Lincoln, Reagan and Bush, became the party of worship of an authoritarian leader.
Republican leaders who one year ago denounced the actions of the then-president now bow to that person who would destroy our freedoms and our Constitution. Politicians think more of power than preserving our Constitution.
Politicians prayed in horror as they thought they were about to die that night. A German politician stated it reminded him of 1933 when the Nazi's burned the parliament building in Germany.
One year ago, we almost lost our freedoms. And yet, that was not the end. It was only the beginning. Today we still have those, including many elected to office, that, for the sake of power, would destroy what we have enjoyed for almost 250 years. I wonder how can anyone vote for anyone that would install an authoritarian leader and subvert our constitutional government and surrender our freedom.
Nov. 3, 2020, the Republicans swept the vast majority of offices, on the same ballot that Biden was on. But no one wanted a recount on those offices, they only wanted to recount the name at the top of the ballot. I wonder why.
Danny Baggarly
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.