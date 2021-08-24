Residents right to speak up about outer loop proposal
In response to Clint Montgomery’s Readers Write letter “Outer Loop Opposition Overreaction” (M-I July 27): You think we folks who live in Daviess County overreacted to the outer loop proposal? You bet your gumboots we did, and for a very good reason.
Back in 2012, the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission recommended a 700-acre strip mine for the Red Hill area of southern Daviess Country. On the perimeter of this proposed mine were 150 homes and a Girl Scout camp. At the meetings, we, the majority, pointed out to the city and county commissioners of the damage that would be done to these homes by the mining. They went ahead and voted to approve the mining operation. However, the mine never happened due to coal businesses going down the toilet.
So Mr. Montgomery, with all due respect, if they want to build an outer loop or a strip mine on or near your property would you be passive about it? Owensboro/Daviess County is growing and making progress, but can it only grow outside of the floodplains?
So, Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, we don’t need an outer loop to nowhere. We need all county road systems into Owensboro upgraded and wider. How about Highway 231 just be for Masonville — a two-lane road with guard rails on both sides so you can get off the road.
James Goodall
Utica
