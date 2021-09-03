I recently attended a funeral and wanted to share my observations on the procession from the funeral to the cemetery. The procession included dozens of cars and required driving all the way through town through many stoplights.
Even though it was a busy time of day, almost every single driver in the opposite lanes stopped as we passed. No drivers cut into the line of the funeral procession.
The Owensboro Police Department provided officers to help with traffic. In addition, the funeral procession passed by a large crew of OMU water department employees, who were making repairs in the middle of Highway 144. Every one of them stopped working, took off their hardhats and stood at attention as the funeral procession passed by.
We're all fortunate to live in a community where our law enforcement officers and fellow residents extend these courtesies to the deceased and to their grieving loved ones.
As an OMU retiree, I was especially proud and appreciative of those employees who took their time to pay their respects. Owensboro is fortunate to have a locally-owned utility like OMU with caring employees like the ones I witnessed on the way to the cemetery.
Thank you to everyone who made our task of laying a loved one to rest a little more pleasant.
Sam Potts
Maceo
