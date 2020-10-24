The time is right for a new face and new ideas for leadership in our community, and Jared Revlett is the perfect choice to help Owensboro grow into the future as the city's next city commissioner. I've known Jared for nearly half of his life, and he has more leadership and real life experience in his 30 years on Earth than many people see in a lifetime.
In addition to his experience, he has an innate ability to create partnerships and relationships with people to get things done. He takes the time to listen to others and has never met a stranger. He will take time to meet with people, listen to their ideas and weigh all possible outcomes before making a decision. His decisions will be made after careful thought and consideration and won't make decisions based on what benefits his wallet like others we have seen in previous leadership roles.
He is the type of leader you want in local government, and I am proud to cast my vote for him this election. I urge everyone to look up his platforms on his website and also cast their vote for him this election.
Philip Hodges
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.