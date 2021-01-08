Thanks to the Messenger-Inquirer for your interview with RiverPark’s Executive Director Rich Jorn in your Nov. 15 article, “Fired up and ready to go.” We are members of RiverPark’s board and co-chair its Community Development Task Force. As our community looks forward to an economic rebound in 2021, we want to remind everyone of the enormous impact of the RiverPark Center on our community.
In its last full season, pre-pandemic, RiverPark had 106,401 attendees, including 22,073 students via the Arts Teach Kids program and children’s theatrical groups. It also had 275 performances with a total of 4,585 performers, steadily increasing over the years. RiverPark's opening in 1992 led to the revitalization of our downtown, including the restaurant scene.
Moreover, don’t forget RiverPark’s role in Friday After 5. It was originally anchored at RiverPark, in the Atmos Energy Courtyard, and now extends all the way to the Holiday Inn. Friday After 5 estimates that 70,000 people are in our downtown over the months of May through September. This brings a wide variety of music (“mile of music”) all along the riverfront.
RiverPark alone hosts three different musical venues - which have included folk, rock, soul, gospel, country, reggae, etc. - in the Courtyard, BBT Plaza and Cannon Hall. All for free!
RiverPark Center is vital to our community’s future economic and cultural growth. RiverPark, along with our local arts and cultural groups (symphony, art museum, Theatre Workshop, dance theater, bluegrass museum, Museum of Science History and the botanical gardens), are what make Owensboro and Daviess County so unique for a community of our size.
Jesse Mountjoy and Allen Holbrook
RiverPark board members and Community Development Task Force co-chairs
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.