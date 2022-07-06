I am writing to thank Kathryn Crowe and Jerry Chapman, two citizens who made public comments at a recent city commission meeting, as reported in the June 22 Messenger-Inquirer.
I, too, am outraged that the RiverPark Center planned drag queen performances for a Pride Night. I think most of my fellow citizens would agree that this kind of entertainment does not reflect the values of Daviess County.
In addition, I agree with Mr. Chapman that I do not want to subsidize these type of performances with my tax money. In conclusion, I encourage all of us to make our expectations clear to venues who provide services and entertainment and to the commissioners who are elected to promote our best interests.
Alice Tooley
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.