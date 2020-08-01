Thank you, Theresa Rowe, for so eloquently expressing the views of evangelical Christian, patriotic Americans, in your column in the Saturday, July 25 Messenger-Inquirer.
You were correct about the reason our society has become so godless and violent when you stated, "The answer seems to be obvious, we have allowed evil, fake news, and an antichrist belief system to take root in our country."
It's "Christ or chaos?"
A quote from past President Ronald Reagan, "Without God, there is no virtue because there is no prompting of the conscience ... without God, there is a coarsening of the society; without God, Democracy will not and cannot long endure."
We need a nationwide turning to Christ for our country to be healed.
Mike Crabtree
Owensboro
