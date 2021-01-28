Yes, God knows our hearts! That is the only thing I agree with in Theresa Rowe's article in the Saturday, Jan. 23, paper.
She took the Bible and God’s word to express her personal feelings about government and all its players. Why is she allowed to continue to divide with anger and political views in the “Name of God” in our community's Messenger-Inquirer Religion and Values section?
It is noticeably clear that her interpreted Religion and Values are one sided and continues to divide. She should try spreading God’s love instead of interpreting His Word to fit her agenda. It is wrong!
Jeff and Rene Kuegel
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.