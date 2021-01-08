Even at a time when conversation is focused on leaders elected at the national and state levels, it is important to realize that some of the most impactful roles are those at the local level – those closest to the people they serve.
Members of the Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools Boards of Education are elected by you, your family, your friends, your neighbors – our community. These are the people who are responsible for our most precious resource and the key to the future – our children and their educational opportunities.
These 10 individuals have stepped forward to lead and to serve our community by serving our children. Members of the OPS and DCPS Boards of Education dedicate countless hours of time to make informed decisions that make a difference in the lives of our children today – and ensure the progress, growth and success of the Owensboro/Daviess County community for years to come.
As members of the community they serve – whose children and grandchildren attend our public schools – these individuals have accepted the responsibility of continuing our proud tradition of excellence by putting kids first in everything they do.
As we celebrate School Board Recognition Month in January, please join us in expressing appreciation to Melissa Decker, Leigh Rhoads Doyal, Jeremy Edge, Michael Johnson and Dr. Jeremy Luckett (Owensboro Public Schools) and Todd Anderson, James Morgan, Dr. Tom Payne, Frank Riney and Dale Stewart (Daviess County Public Schools).
On behalf of the students, staffs and families of our districts – thank you.
Dr. Matthew Constant
Superintendent, Owensboro Public Schools
Matt Robbins
Superintendent, Daviess County Public Schools
