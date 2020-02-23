In 2019, the Owensboro Museum of Science and History had 54,897 visitors. This included people who were there to view the exhibitis, take a tour of the coal mine or attend a meeting or event. The 54,897 does not include the 1,400 people who attended Voices of Elmwood, which is produced by the museum each year.
OMSH was moved from South Griffith Avenue to its current location to help revitalize downtown, which it has done and continues to do. Now the city wants to vacate its Second Street location, thinking that doing so will help to further revitalize downtown, even though such a move would greatly reduce the downtown foot traffic now generated by the visitors of the museum.
At a Jan. 31 meeting, it was pointed out that the building at 122 Second St. is not suitable for apartments since it does not have enough natural light. If the city evicts the OMSH, and the building cannot be used to residential housing, there will be another empty building downtown.
The OMSH is willing to move to another location as long as it is large enough to house its exhibits and artifacts, provides needed office and meeting space and that there is adequate funding to pay for the move and the cost of the new exhibits that will have to be built.
Thirty-nine school groups from 16 counties in Indiana and Kentucky visited the OMSH in 2019; 89 birthday parties were held there; and seven clubs met there regularly, either weekly or monthly. It also offered special science programs for students during school holidays, provided exhibit space for the Innovation Academy and rehearsal space for the Kentucky Thespians Festival.
Perhaps the city needs to become better informed about what the OMSH provides to the community and downtown before it makes any decisions about its future.
Forrest Roberts, OMSH member and board of directors
Owensboro
