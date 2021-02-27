Scripture is translated and revised to fit personal agendas
Theresa Rowe’s latest rant suggests “God is pro-life.” That’s an interesting revelation considering the sheer number of vengeful deaths attributed to God in Scripture, especially the Old Testament.
She offers the “world’s culture will cancel you.” A reiteration of the cancel culture promoted by Fox News and talk radio? Absolutely. We know who butters the political bread of those who seek comfort in their own ignorance, bigotry and vanity.
She then asks: “How can you dispute God’s Holy Word?” Some dispute it through translation, revision and reinterpretation in efforts to suit agendas. Her “new living” translation of Psalm 139:16 is a classic example.
A 6-3 conservative-dominated Supreme Court authored and decided Rowe v. Wade, which is at the core of her concerns. The very same ratio exists today. Rather than reminding us of the political exploitation of this issue to garner votes, she’s better served by exercising the courage and conviction to politically act on her concerns.
It won’t be an easy journey through state and federal justice systems as we have seen over the past 47 years, regardless of political affiliation. Why? I suggest she familiarize herself with the term stare decisis.
Robin Roberts
Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.