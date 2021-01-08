Why doesn't the city have security cameras at Fischer Park? Recently, my daughter, granddaughter and I were at Fisher to walk the dogs, and my daughter's car was broken into. The doors were locked, and my daughter's purse was covered up.
We were gone for about 10 minutes. When we returned, her car window was smashed, and her purse was taken. She was devastated. When the police came, he said they were probably watching us until we were out of sight. We found out there are no security cameras in the parking lots.
I don't understand how a city can spend $2.9 million on a park and not have cameras in the parking lots. I see now they are putting a playground out there but can't put cameras up. If there had been cameras up, they probably would have caught the people breaking into her car. The park downtown has them everywhere, so why doesn't Fischer? Is it not as important as downtown?
The city officials may think they are bringing in more people, spending all that money on Fisher, but they will bring in more crime also. The police even said they knew there weren't any cameras, so what does that tell you?
I'm sure she isn't the only one that something has happened to, and there will be more. The city wastes money on other things, so why not security cameras at Fisher Park's parking lots for everyone's safety.
Sharon Ross
Owensboro
