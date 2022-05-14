I am writing to encourage the voters of Daviess County to vote for Chris Castlen for county commissioner.
I am not related to Chris, but I have known Chris's family for over 30 years. Service has been the predominant theme throughout their family.
When I worked with Chris's father, Joe Castlen, at the telephone company, he was dedicated to providing dependable service to customers and assistance to anyone in need. Chris’s mother, Nancy, taught school, helping to instill good work habits and integrity in her students. Chris’s sister, Candance Castlen Brake, has served the City of Owensboro in some manner ever since she graduated college.
Chris joined the Marines just as his father did. After serving his country in the armed forces, Chris began a career in law enforcement. Now he is seeking the office of county commissioner. Again, as his family has always done, he is seeking to serve his fellow Daviess County residents.
When we find someone we can trust and someone we can easily talk to about problems, who will listen without judgment and try to find the best ways to solve problems and ensure a bright future for our children and their children, then we have found a candidate who is for the greater good.
I honestly think there is no better candidate to serve as Daviess County commissioner than Chris Castlen. Service to others is in his DNA.
Birdie Davis
Owensboro
