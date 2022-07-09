In response to Larry O'Bryan's letter on June 16, who is the intended audience? No county within the Messenger-Inquirer’s distribution region has voted to send a Democrat to D.C. in years. I’ve seen nothing in this community to suggest 2022 will be any different.
In addition, our country hardly has a monopoly on inflation at present, so I don’t know that it’s fair to blame it solely on our current leadership.
Lastly, the pursuit of individual wealth isn’t, and I’d argue shouldn’t be, the sole reason people vote for particular political parties or candidates.
In response to James Goodall's July 6 letter, the problems mentioned are temporary and pale in comparison to sedition and an attempted coup by any government official, especially one who heads the executive branch.
If I find myself living under a future dictatorship, the price of gas won’t even make my list of top 25 concerns.
The January 6 commission’s work has been enlightening, important and necessary. Nearly all witnesses have been Republicans, and the testimony has been damning. It’s likely that a Republican will get my vote in the future, but it won’t be a Republican who supports or enables authoritarianism.
In response to Alice Tooley's July 6 letter, through my tax money, I subsidize plenty of infrastructure, programs and events I do not personally approve of or intend to use. I do so without complaint because I realize they are important expenditures to other fellow citizens and necessary for our society to function. Not everyone shares your moral outrage.
Clint Montgomery
Owensboro
