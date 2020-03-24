Shame, shame on all those who bought more than what they needed for just two weeks. No one needed to buy six months worth of anything. We’re not on a lockdown.
I watched a young woman at a store bUy 40 rolls of toilet paper. How selfish. The grocery stores will not be closing. Walmart won’t be closing. Shame on you. And you know who you are. Shame on you!
Mary Howell
Owensboro
