Blessed is the word I would use to describe my nearly 20 years of employment at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. During this time, I’ve been treated fairly, been given yearly raises, enjoyed the benefits offered with the job, and had the pleasure of becoming acquainted with some wonderful people.
You see, these men and women really care about one another. We laugh together, we cry together, and we celebrate together. There is a comaraderie in focusing on the job at hand, and in working together to meet the needs of the public we serve. Our sheriff, deputies, office staff and court security staff care about each other and the community we serve. Our goal is to offer unwavering service with kindness and respect for the individuals we assist.
Low morale among the employees of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is not part of my experience. I honestly believe the office is flourishing as we continue in the right direction under the current leadership of Sheriff Barry Smith. I have been and continue to be truly blessed to be associated with this office and wear this badge daily.
Shelly O'Bryan
Owensboro
